Labour Councillor calls for new strategy to tackle Covid-19 through the winter

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A comprehensive new strategy is needed to bring us through the winter and protect our health service.

That is the opinion of Galway City Labour Councillor Niall McNelis who says that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly should issue a national recruitment call for action for skilled workers to arrest the shortfall in staff needed to help with the booster roll out and with PCR testing.

Councillor McNelis has also stressed that financial supports must be put in place for businesses who will be hit by the new restrictions.

Speaking yesterday, the Labour City Councillor said that a new long term strategy be put in place and that the government refocus on controlling and suppressing Covid-19, because they are quickly losing public confidence: