5 November 2023

Labour City Councillor echoes Party Leader’s call for ceasefire in Gaza

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik has called on all members of the party including local councillors to back her call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In an email that was sent out this morning and has been shared on social media nationally, she said that the only way to achieve any resolution, for communities in both Israel and Gaza, is for immediate de-escalation, through regional and international diplomacy.

She added that in line with UN Security Council Resolutions, lasting peace can only be based on an enduring commitment to the two-state solution that meets Israeli and Palestinian security needs and Palestinian aspirations for statehood and sovereignty.

Galway City Councillor Niall McNelis echoed the sentiments of his Party Leader and speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, the Labour Councillor said that this weekend so many people are taking to the streets around the country calling for peace.

 

