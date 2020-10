Galway Bay fm newsroom – Labour has called for the government to buy two private hospitals to increase ICU and bed capacity.

The party says 450 million euro should be set aside to do so.

A number of parties have launched alternative budgets today ahead of Budget 2021 next Tuesday.

Labour leader Alan Kelly believes the only way to quickly boost ICU capacity is to buy two private hospitals.

He says one should be in Dublin, while the other should be in either Galway or Cork.