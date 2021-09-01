Kylemore Abbey to host concert celebrating Irish-China cultural links

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Kylemore Abbey in Connemara will tomorrow host a concert by internationally renowned pianist John O’ Connor.(2/9)

The event is part of a celebration of the cultural links between Ireland and China, and will also feature rising talent John O’ Grady.

It’ll also include addresses from the Irish Ambassador to China, the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, and the chair of the Ireland China Business Association.

The concert will take place tomorrow Thursday evening at 7pm and will be streamed online – further information is available at IrelandChina.org.