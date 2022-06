Galway Bay fm newsroom – Kylemore Abbey is collaborating with the Irish National Stud to showcase the Connemara Pony to international audiences.

Earlier today, it sent a mare and her foal to Co. Kildare for a summer placement.

Executive Director at Kylemore, Conor Coyne, explains the significance of the plan.

And we asked Conor what makes the Connemara Pony such a popular breed.