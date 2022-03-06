Kylemore Abbey Lights Blue & Yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Kylemore Abbey will showing solidarity for Ukraine this weekend by lighting the Abbey (castle building) blue and yellow. They will also be supporting the Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal by donating all of the monies spent in The Kylemore Kitchen Café on teas, coffees, and hot drinks this weekend to their fund.

Everyone is invited to see the Abbey lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and donate to the Irish Red Cross at the link below or via the Red Cross’ or their social media channels.

https://www.idonate.ie/KylemoreUkraineCrisisAppeal

This is a cause that is particularly close to their hearts as over 100 years ago the Irish Dames of Ypres, a Benedictine Order of Nuns, fled war-torn Ypres in Belgium. Arriving in Ireland as refugees, they found sanctuary in Kylemore Abbey and have been operating the estate as a place of peace, welcome, and prayer ever since.