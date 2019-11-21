Kylemore Abbey generates 60 million euro a year for Galway economy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that Kylemore Abbey in Connemara generates 60 million euro a year for the Galway economy.

The economic study conducted on the 19th Century Estate found that the 560,000 annual visitors to the attraction support over 1,550 jobs in the Connemara region.

The abbey, which is home to the Benedictine Order in Ireland, employs 140 staff during peak summer months.

Kylemore Trust Executive Director, Conor Coyne, says people who visit tend to stay in the area for a few days – to hear more, tune in to The [email protected] for Galway…