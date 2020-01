Galway Bay fm newsroom – KPMG is to expand its Galway base as part of a national recruitment drive which will see 800 new staff at its Irish bases in 2020.

It provides audit, tax, deal advisory and consulting services at four Irish bases including Dock Road in Galway.

The professional services firm says 400 roles will be for experienced professionals, while the remainder are for graduates.

The jobs will be based in the company’s offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork and Belfast.