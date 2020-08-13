Knocknacarra women who spent 15 hours missing at sea did not require medical attention

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two cousins who were rescued off the coast of Connemara after spending 15 hours clinging to a lobster pot do not require medical attention.

23-year old Sara Feeney and 17-year-old Ellen Glynn from Cappagh Road in Knocknacarra were found two miles south west of Inis Oírr after a major search and rescue operation.

The pair were found by Galway city fisherman Patrick Oliver and his 19-year-old son Morgan at around 12 o’clock this afternoon.

The women were taken to University Hospital Galway but the RNLI has confirmed they do not require medical attention despite spending 15 hours at sea.

The rescue has been described as a miracle and the RNLI says the two women, who had been paddleboarding at Furbo beach last night, remained calm in difficult conditions.

To hear from Patrick Oliver, the fisherman who rescued the two women, tune in to FYI Galway on Galway Bay fm at 5 o’clock..