Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition

Knocknacarra student, Róisín Ní Lionaird, has taken home the overall prize at a European Young Translators competition.

Róisín, a pupil of Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra, was awarded the best translation in the country.

‘Aistritheoirí Óga – in its seventeenth year – is organised jointly by the European Commission and the Irish Government.

Up to 80 students participated this year, translating pieces from English, French, German and Spanish to Irish.