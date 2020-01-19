Knocknacarra FC to protest over lack of floodlights as 900 children without training facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Parents of the Knocknacarra Football Club are to protest outside City Hall tomorrow over a lack of flood lighting at Cappagh Park which is leaving up to 900 children without a training facility.

Using its own funds, the club installed temporary lights a number of weeks ago to use during the winter, however, the city council ordered that they be removed.

This has meant Cappagh Park can not be used for training after 4 o’clock every evening.

The club has been holding training sessions in places such as Furbo and Westside, however due to the long distance, attendance has been declining by up to 50 per cent.

City officials say an order to remove the temporary lights was issued as they could affect a planning application for permanent lighting which has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála – because the park is located beside a Special Area of Conservation.

A full report about the issue is expected to be put before the councillors at tomorrow’s monthly plenary meeting.

Parents from the football club will be holding a peaceful protest at City Hall tomorrow at 2:30 – ahead of the meeting of the council.