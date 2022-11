Galway Bay fm newsroom – A housing estate in Knocknacarra has been named the cleanest estate in the West

An Leargan estate in Knocknacarra received the accolade as part of Tuath’s Best Kept Estate Awards.

The estate was awarded a €500 voucher, to be invested back into the estate, as well as an award plaque.

The award is in its inaugural year, after being established in September.

Mary Kelly, a resident in the estate, told us how proud she and her neighbours are.