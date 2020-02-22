Kitchen at UHG closed following dead mouse discovery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The kitchen at University Hospital Galway has been shut down following the discovery of a dead mouse.

Patients and staff have been relying on the kitchens at Merlin Park Hospital for food since last Thursday.

In a statement, Saolta hospital group said Galway University Hospitals has an ongoing programme of pest control which it says is important as many of its buildings were originally constructed in the 1950s.

Last Thursday, the pest control company working on behalf of University Hospital Galway identified that bait had been interfered with close to the hospital’s kitchen facilities.

A deep clean was carried out and additional inspections took place in the following days – and on Sunday, a single dead mouse was found.

In a statement, Saolta hospital group says it was an isolated incident and all inspections have been clear since then.

However, food production has now been moved to Merlin Park Hospital.

According to the Irish Independent, there has been no porridge for breakfast and lunches have been pre-packed sandwiches and salads.

Only one hot meal is being served to patients per day and it is being transported across the city and served at a later time in the evening.

Saolta Hospital Group says necessary works are being undertaken at the kitchen in an effort to restore full catering there as quickly as possible.

