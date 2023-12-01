Galway Bay FM

Kinvara woman wins national Climate Ambassador Award

Kinvara woman Hilda O’Grady has been presented with a national Climate Ambassador Award

Hilda was chosen from a group of 179 citizens from around the country for “going above and beyond.”

She’s a dedicated Climate Ambassador actively promoting sustainable practices in her community, from her involvement in local farmers markets to leading recycling initiatives.

Hilda cited the team behind her as an integral part of her work.

 

 

