Kinvara School St Joseph’s is named overall Incredible Edibles winner for 2023

St Joseph’s National School in Kinvara are celebrating this morning after their first prize win in the Incredible Edibles primary schools’ healthy eating and growing programme.

Pupils showcased their creative food journey in outstanding fashion and submitted the best end-of-year project to secure the top spot in the nationwide schools’ programme with their online submission.

The Incredible Edibles programme ran from January to June and had its largest-ever participation this year with over 80,000 children from 1,800 schools across the country taking part in Agri Aware’s longest-standing programme.

The Healthy Eating Week National Webinar saw participation from 5,000 pupils across the country while a further 1100 students across 48 schools visited The Agri Aware Farmyard at Bord Bia Bloom in Phoenix Park over the June bank holiday weekend.

Throughout its lifespan, the Incredible Edibles programme has directly impacted 800,000 students.

The programme helps children learn all about how food gets to their plates while growing their own fruit, vegetables and herbs.