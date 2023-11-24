Kinvara Public Water Supply boil notice lifted

Share story:

The Kinvara Public Water Supply boil notice has been lifted after two months.

The notice was put in place to protect the health of customers following a mechanical issue at the treatment plant which compromised the disinfection of the supply.

Following satisfactory water samples the Boil Water Notice has now been lifted.

Uisce Eireann’s Justin Doran acknowledged the impact of the notice on customers and thanked the community for their support.