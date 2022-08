Galway Bay fm newsroom – The go-ahead has been given for a housing development in Kinvara

The plan, led by Cathal Murphy, will see the construction of an infill residential development at Gort Road.

It’ll consist of 3 detached 4-bedroom houses and an apartment building consisting of 4 units.

The plans also involve the removal of two derelict buildings at the site and the redesign of existing vehicle access onto Gort Road.

Ref: 21/1524