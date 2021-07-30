Kinvara nurse turned farmer Deirdre McMahon wins Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Kinvara woman has been named the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year for 2020.

Deirdre McMahon, of Leagh North, was also the winner of the Dairy Category of this year’s competition.

Deirdre has a degree in nursing and worked in the field, but is now involved in the operation of the family dairy herd.

She completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert Programme and is continuing to upskill, having completed a number of CPD courses.

Deirdre says their goal is an efficient, sustainable dairy farm enterprise.