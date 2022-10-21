Kinvara man to be awarded at international ceremony in New York tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Kinvara man, Declan O’Rourke, is to be honoured at an international ceremony in New York tonight

He is receiving an award for his work in advocating for victims of trauma and educating the public about the lingering effects of trauma across generations.

The local author and musician has an album called ‘Chronicles of The Great Irish Famine’ and has written a book entitled ‘The Pawn Broker’s Reward’.

The International Centre for Multi-Generational Legacies are hosting the inaugural awards later (21/10)

Speaking to us from New York, Declan explains how one family’s story of the famine inspired him,