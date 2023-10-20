Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

Kinvara Boil Water Notice described as ‘farcical’

Kinvara Boil Water Notice described as ‘farcical’

A Boil Water Notice, which has been in place in Kinvara for ten days, has been described as ‘farcical’

Uisce Eireann issued the notice on Monday October 9th following a minor plant disruption at Kinvara Water Treatment Plant.

Councillor Joe Byrne says it’s incredible the notice is still in place when the HSE needs just two samples for testing.

Councillor Byrne is slamming Irish Water, saying it is failing to communicate with people time and time again:

