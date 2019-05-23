King and Queen of Sweden to visit Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The King and Queen of Sweden are to visit Oranmore tomorrow.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will visit the Marine Institute in Rinville.

King Carl Gustaf has long been active in the conservation of our oceans and preservation of marine life, serving as Chairman of the Swedish organisation of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) since 1988.

Marine Institute scientists will speak to the King and Queen about surveying and assessing fish stocks in Irish waters to assist in sustainably monitoring and developing Ireland’s fisheries resource.

The delegation will also engage in discussions on marine renewable energy.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia will also view a series of artworks produced as part of the EU-funded BlueFish Project, which aims to increase our knowledge and understanding of marine resources and the potential impacts of climate change in the Irish and Celtic Sea ecosystems.

The Swedish Royal couple have been in Ireland since Wednesday and tomorrow is the final day of their visit.

They will travel from Oranmore to Clare for a series of engagements in The Burren.