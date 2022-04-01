Kiltormer pupil is Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools Regional Champion for Connacht

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Kiltormer National School has been celebrating this week as one of its pupils has been named Agri Aware Safe Schools Regional Champion for Connacht.

First class student, Conor O’Grady has been awarded a certificate of achievement for his participation in the programme.

Conor recieved the award for demonstrating excellence, innovation and commitment to improving farm saftey awareness.

He always wears a high vis jacket on the farm, reads and obeys safety signs, closes gates and never visits the farm alone.

He also purchased a set of farm books to add to the school library and is always willing to share information on the topic of farm safety