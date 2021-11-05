Kiltormer Nursing Home announces closure after 35 years in operation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Kiltormer Nursing Home has announced it is to cease operations after 35 years in business.

In a statement, it says the difficult decision is a loss to local health and social care services.

In the statement, Kiltormer Nursing Home says it is with deep disappointment and regret that it announces it will cease operations.

It says for over 35 years, it’s taken great pride in providing person-centred care to hundreds of people from Galway and beyond.

It adds the challenges presented in operating a small, family-run nursing home are proving unsustainable and they have taken the very difficult decision to cease operations.

The statement says it is a loss to local health and social care services that a small nursing home of this kind cannot continue to operate

There are currently 23 residents at the home, and the operators says they are liaising with HIQA and the HSE who are on-site to ensure an orderly closure is effected.

The Glynn family also say they would like to thank the Kiltormer and extended East Galway community for their great support the past 35 years – as well as all the staff who have provided exceptional care and support to the residents.