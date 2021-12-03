Kilsaran focused on investment in plant and staff at Oran Precast following purchase of firm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Precast firm Kilsaran says staff at Oran Precast will not be impacted after it purchased the Oranmore-based business – and the focus will be on investment.

No figure was disclosed for the deal, which will see Kilsaran now run precast operations out of Oranmore and it’s existing facility in Co. Kildare.

In a statement, Kilsaran says there will be no impact on staff and the focus is now on further investment in both the plant and its people.

It’s also been confirmed that the current management team at Oran Precast will remain and lead the combined business, with Derek Duffy appointed Managing Director of Kilsaran Precast.

Oran Precast, based at Deerpark in Oranmore, manufactured it’s first precast products in 1981.

The Kilsaran Group was founded in 1964 and currently employs more than 500 people at locations across the country.