Kilreekil water scheme report sent to the Department of Housing and local government

The final report on the Kilreekil Group Water Scheme has been received by Galway County Council and submitted to the Department of Housing and Local Government.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the project will now go to tender, with a view to starting work in mid 2020.

The decision by the Cappataggle Group Water Scheme to supply water to residents in Kilreekil has provided hope that the 30 year wait for a clean water supply could soon be over.

