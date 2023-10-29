Galway Bay FM

29 October 2023

~2 minutes read

Killings in Maine come to doorstep of Connemara born politician.

Share story:
Killings in Maine come to doorstep of Connemara born politician.

The mass shooting in the town of Lewiston in the United States this week came to the doorstep of a Connemara-born politician.

State Representative Margaret Craven, a native of Carna, represents the people of that district in the Maine State Parliament.

Every state in the United States has its own Parliament. Margaret Craven has been a State representative, and a Senator, in the Parliament in Maine over the past 25 years.

Her maiden name was Margaret Connolly and she left Letterard in Carna at 17.

She represents the County of Androscoggin where Lewiston is situated.

It’s an area embedded in the heartland of rural America.

The peace was shattered last Wednesday.

Only a half mile from where Margaret lives, a gunman killed 22 people.

With the suspect now dead the police have lifted close-down orders and Margaret Craven tries to help and console those affected by the tragedy. She is as shocked as anybody else. At 79 shé is one of the most senior members of the State Parliament and she has championed efforts to tighten gun laws.

She says it is difficult as many legislators fear losing votes if gun controls are instituted.

Meanwhile, as a vastly experienced social worker and politician, she helps the victims day and night and awaits discussions in the State Parliament in Augusta.

Share story:

Clifden woman awarded new bursary for students living with a neuromuscular condition

Clifden woman Sinéad Mannion has been awarded one of the two inaugural bursaries for students living with a neuromuscular condition The first annual Dr J...

Tuam Councillor warns members of the public of a fraudulent text message regarding the Energy Support Scheme

A Tuam Councillor has advised members of the public not to click on a link that has been sent to members of the public regarding the Energy Support Scheme...

Man to appear in court this afternoon following seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 in Tuam yesterday

A man is due in court in Loughrea this afternoon following the seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 at residences in Tuam yesterday evening at approximat...

Challenge brought against decision to extend permission for expansion of Rossaveal harbour

An Environmental Protection group has brought a High Court challenge over Galway County Council’s decision to extend planning permission for a propo...