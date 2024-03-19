Galway Bay FM

19 March 2024

Killary Fjord Shellfish in Leenane receives €16,000 under sustainable scheme

Killary Fjord Shellfish in Leenane has received grant aid of over €16,000 under the Brexit Sustainable Aquaculture Growth Scheme.

The investment by Bord Iascaigh Mhara will allow the business to further improve its sustainable packaging, and increase its shellfish production.

The Connemara shellfish business has been operating for 35 years, always placing a huge emphasis on environmentally-friendly practices.

