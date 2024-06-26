Galway Bay FM

26 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Killary Adventure Company secures global environment and social responsibility cert

Share story:
Killary Adventure Company secures global environment and social responsibility cert

Galway based Killary Adventure Company has been awarded the B Corp cert for global environment and social responsibility

In doing so they have become one of fewer than 50 companies in the country to hold the certification.

Since the company’s inception in 1981, it has been determined to integrate sustainable practices into every facet of its operations.

Director of Killary Adventure Company Shane Young, says this holistic approach has enhanced the experience for their customers.

Share story:

Four Galway Science researchers selected for high level industry fellowships

Four Galway researchers are to benefit from a high level Science Foundation Ireland Fellowship Programme Nationally, 15 award winners will share a €1.4 ...

Minister confirms to Mairead Farrell new laws to deal with 51 week student leases should be in by summer

The Minister for Higher Education has confirmed that Government expects new laws to deal with 51-week students leases to be in place by summer. Replying t...

University of Galway SU calls for ban of mandatory 51-week student leases

University of Galway’s Students’ Union is calling on the government to ban mandatory 51-week student leases. The academic calendar runs for ap...

Galway International Arts Festival Box Office opens this morning

The box office for the Galway International Arts Festival will open later this morning (10AM) Staff will be on hand at the Eyre Square box office to help ...