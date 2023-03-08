Kilkerrin man brings Servi Robot to Irish hospitality businesses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Kilkerrin man, Malachy Ryan, has introduced the first Servi Robot to Ireland.

The robot has been installed at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, to help ease the pressure of staffing shortages on the hospitality industry.

Bear Robotics is the company behind the robot – which is aimed at helping staff in restaurants and hotels, but also in nursing homes across the country.

Malachy Ryan has previously worked for Tuam Cancer Care and Boston Scientific – he is now Head of Sales EMEA with Bear Robotics: