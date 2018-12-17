Current track
Kilconnell landfill to be remediated by June 2020

Written by on 17 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The landfill in Kilconnell is due to close by Summer 2020 and the site will be fully remediated.

Councillors from Ballinasloe Municipal District have been told by Director of Services, Jim Cullen, that the landfill will close in June 2020.

The county council took over the running of the landfill after a receiver was appointed to the previous operator, Greenstar in 2012.

Tonnage at the facility is expected to be capped next year with the site being fully remediated by June 2020.

