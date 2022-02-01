Kilcolgan horse trainer spared jail sentence after compensation payment in sheep kill case

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Kilcolgan horse trainer Stephen Mahon has been spared a jail sentence after making a €6,500 compensation payment to a farmer in a sheep kill case.

At Gort District Court, Judge Mary Larkin imposed fines of €1,350 on Stephen Mahon for a sheep kill at Caherpeak, Kilcolgan in June 2018.

The incident involved a Rottweiler and a terrier owned by Mr Mahon, with Judge Larkin noting it was a “particularly nasty event”.

According to the Irish Independent, Stephen Mahon of the Ranch, Kilcolgan, had at all times denied owning the dogs.

His barrister told the court that the father of two is a former horse trainer and currently unemployed.

€6,500 in compensation was paid to 67 year old John Moran, who has been farming for 52 years

Judge Larkin said if the compensation had not been paid, Mr Mahon would “definitely be going to jail”.

Six separate fines were imposed concerning six separate offences concerning the two dogs – as well as an order that Stephen Mahon not own any dogs into the future.