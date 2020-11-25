Kilcolgan boy settles high court action over hearing loss treatment by HSE

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 13-year-old Kilcolgan boy who sued the HSE over the treatment he was given for his hearing loss by has settled his High Court action for €450,000.

It was claimed that Callan Molloy‘s speech and language development was delayed significantly in his early years and he did not get a cochlear implant until he was eight years of age.

His hearing, it was claimed, was under-amplified from 2008 to around 2012 and a situation was allegedly allowed where he had limited access to the speech spectrum during his optimal development age for language acquisition.

Callan Molloy, of Ballinderreen, Kilcolgan, had sued the HSE through his father Ronan Molloy.

In the High Court today an apology from the HSE’s Community Healthcare West to Callan and his family was read out.

According to the Irish Examiner, it expressed a wish to ‘unreservedly apologise’ for the standard of audiology care delivered to Callan.

It said the standard of the audiology care delivered ‘was not to the standard our services would believe was appropriate’.

Outside court Callan’s father, Ronan Molloy, said for five years his son’s hearing loss was misdiagnosed and he was inadequately aided, and this has resulted in a lifelong impairment to his speech and language comprehension.

He said his family now hope the HSE will implement the findings of their review to ensure the audiology service in Ireland is properly resourced.