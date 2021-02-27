Keynote Award for Galway Business in the inaugural Digital Business Ireland National Digital Awards 2020

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway business and a Craughwell native have picked up major awards at the Digital Business Ireland – Permanent TSB National Digital awards for 2020

Over 300 businesses and individuals entered the awards series across 13 categories with the finalists gathering for the virtual awards ceremony hosted by broadcaster Jonathan Healy yesterday evening.

During the virtual event, viewers saw the prestigious and coveted National Website of the Year Award go to Galway company, Spotlight Oral Care with Dublin Airport taking the Runner-up spot.

🌟And the winner of the keynote Award of the evening – the National Website of the Year Award 2020 is…. @spotlight_ocare! 🏆🏆🏆👏👏👏



Congratulations to all the team on a significant achievement from all at @DigitalIre @permanenttsb #DigitalAwardsIE pic.twitter.com/2RNaQrHrgA — Digital Business Ireland (DBI) (@DigitalIre) February 26, 2021

Galway was also represented among the winners of the awards celebrating Ireland’s top digital talent.

Galway native Ashley McDonnell from Craughwell, who works for international fashion retailer Puig, won the Next Generation Award aimed at under 30’s.

Congrats to Galway's Ashley McDonnell @ashlatelier who is the recipient of the Next Generation Award (U30) sponsored by @hikaridata @permanenttsb #DigitalAwardsIE pic.twitter.com/IY1beX9nyc — Digital Business Ireland (DBI) (@DigitalIre) February 26, 2021

Secretary General of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins, said, “We were delighted to recognise seventy outstanding businesses and people in the finals of the 2020 Digital Awards series. Selecting the winners proved to be a genuinely difficult task in light of the exceptional quality and high standard of the entries.

With numerous standout submissions, the expert judging panel had an exceptionally difficult task. The passion and perseverance of businesses in Ireland was consistent throughout and we were thrilled to reward their hard work and endeavour at our virtual event.”

“The growing importance of digital capability in business is crucial to meet the demands of the Covid-19 pandemic, as new channels are developed for customers to access goods and services.

So many of the entrants in the Digital Awards demonstrated cutting-edge innovation and as such, have played a key role in keeping our economy open amid the various restrictions.

Their resilience in the face of the extreme disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is simply inspiring.”

“On behalf of all at Digital Business Ireland, the members and partners, I want to thank all three hundred entrants for getting involved in the process.

We would also like to extend our our heartiest of congratulations to those businesses, innovators and industry professionals who have been awarded across the thirteen categories and encourage those that did not to learn from the process and enter again next year.”

Head of Business Banking at permanent tsb Mags Brennan said “We, at permanent tsb, are delighted to partner with Digital Business Ireland for this year’s inaugural Digital Awards and in particular as sponsors of the Website of the Year category.

It is clear from the quality and standard of finalists across all Award categories that digital is now a critical capability and key to the way we now do business in Ireland.

Permanent tsb is committed to supporting businesses in our communities and our partnership with Digital Business Ireland allows us to reward and recognise the very best in digital businesses. Congratulations to all the winners and runners up.”

Among the other winners announced at the virtual Awards evening are An Post, Fáilte Ireland, Pinergy, LuLu+ Belle, Nami Naturale, Batch, McElhinneys, Dogpatch Labs, social media influencer Louise Cooney, Colin Meagle of the Continuum Group and Niamh Tallon of HerSport.ie.

The runners up include Triona Design, Harvey Norman, Inish Pharmacy, Jump Juice Bars, Beauty Buddy, HatchHouse Digital, LoyLap, Boxworks Co.Work.Space, Devan Hughes of Buymie, Samantha Kelly AKA Tweeting Goddess, Alice Goodwin of Core Optimisation and Fiona Daly of Codec.

Sponsors of the category Awards include Campion Insurances Ltd, Codec, Grouper Technology, Hikari Data Solutions, humm, .IE, Olive Group, Open Out, Lewis Silkin and Magico.