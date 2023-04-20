Key transportation study in Headford to get underway later this summer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A key active travel study will get underway in Headford by the end of summer this year.

The studies by Systra Ltd will also cover Loughrea, Athenry and Gort, and will look at modes of travel, options for new Active Travel measures and a traffic management plan.

It was confirmed to councillors at a recent meeting of the Tuam Municipal District that it will be rolled out in Headford in Quarter 3 of 2023.

Councillor Andrew Reddington wants there to be meaningful engagement with the community as part of the study: