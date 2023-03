Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a step forward for the delivery of a new Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway

The Department of Health has approved the Strategic Assessment Report, which aims to identify lessons learned from previous similar projects

The proposed project comprises of a new six storey acute block for the UHG Campus along with a Women’s and Children’s Department..

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Senator Sean Kyne admitted there is still some way to go