Key preparations underway at UHG as country braces for full impact of COVID 19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staff are working tirelessly to make preparations at University Hospital Galway as the country braces itself for the full impact of the coronavirus emergency.

That’s according to the General Manager of UHG Chris Kane who says extensive work is being carried out to increase capacity at the hospital.

The essential works include the creation of additional critical care beds and the implementation of patient streaming protocols.

These protocols are being established to limit the spread of coronavirus.