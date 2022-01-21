Key points regarding the lifting of restrictions from 6 tomorrow morning, as confirmed by the Taoiseach in the live address to the nation brought to you here on Galway Bay fm

From 6am tomorrow
- closing time for hospitality and events will return to where it was before the pandemic.
- Covid passes will no longer be needed for hospitality and indoor activities.
- there will be no restrictions on capacity for indoor and outdoor events.
- guidance in relation to household visits will no longer apply.
Also, The Taoiseach says a phased return to the physical workplace for all staff can now commence.
There are no changes to international travel rules – with Covid passes still required.
Face-masks will still be needed where they are currently required. The current protective measures for schools will also continue.