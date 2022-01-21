Key points regarding the lifting of restrictions from 6 tomorrow morning, as confirmed by the Taoiseach in the live address to the nation brought to you here on Galway Bay fm

From 6am tomorrow

closing time for hospitality and events will return to where it was before the pandemic.

Covid passes will no longer be needed for hospitality and indoor activities.

there will be no restrictions on capacity for indoor and outdoor events.

guidance in relation to household visits will no longer apply.

Also, The Taoiseach says a phased return to the physical workplace for all staff can now commence.

There are no changes to international travel rules – with Covid passes still required.

Face-masks will still be needed where they are currently required. The current protective measures for schools will also continue.