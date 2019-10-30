Key infrastructure needed at IDA site in Athenry if town is to secure foreign direct investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IDA site in Athenry is pivotal to job creation and must be fully serviced as a priority if the town is to benefit from foreign direct investment.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney who is calling on the IDA to put the necessary infrastructure in place.

The IDA has earmarked the site to accommodate utility intensive type investment such as major biotech firms, together with office and research based activities.

The 92 hectare site is located just off the M6 between Athenry and Oranmore.

The IDA and Galway County Council have recently completed the construction of an access road off the motorway to the site.

Minister Canney says a constant water supply is required for the site to attract manufacturing companies.