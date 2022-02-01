Key city projects secure over €53m under Urban Regeneration Development Fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of high profile projects in Galway city are set to benefit from a €53 million allocation from the Urban Regeneration Development Fund.

These include projects at Ceannt Station, Nuns Island, Woodquay and the urban area of Ardaun to the east of the city.



The Urban Regeneration Fund comes through the Department of Housing and Local Government and benefits Galway, Limerick, Cork, Waterford and Dublin.

Galway City Council scooped €53 million this year and matching funding will bring the total to over €100 million.

The money is targeted at Ceannt Station where six platforms are planned and a double track from to Oranmore comes into the picture.

There is also money for the Woodquay area where the general plan would be linked into the restoration of the old Clifden railway bridge.

Further spending would prepare the way for the building of a new town in Ardaun which has long been seen as an adjunct to Galway City.

The Nuns Island plan is linked to NUIG and the expenditure would largely complete the planning.

However, CEO Brendan McGrath said that it was too early to give certain timescales for the actual work.