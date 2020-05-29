Key announcements from post Cabinet meeting briefing on private hospitals, schools reopening, and childcare

1. The State take over of private hospitals for the Covid-19 outbreak, will not be extended.

The government will instead seek a new deal that would allow access to private hospitals for some non-covid related services or if a second waves hits.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar believes the decision to take control of private hospitals was justified.

2.The Taoiseach says schools should reopen at the start of the new school year at the end of August or the begriming of September.

Leo Varadkar says however not every student may be able to return every day for the full day.

He says the objective is to have schools operate as close to normal as possible.

The cabinet also heard proposals for a summer programme of education for children with special needs.

3.Details have also been released on the plans to reopen childcare facilities across the country.

Play pods form a central part of the advice to service providers intending to reopen at the end of June.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone though says it is not clear yet how many will be able to open in the summer.

4.People on maternity and paternity leave will be able to access the wage subsidy scheme.

An anomaly in the legislation meant they were excluded from receiving the payment.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says it will be legislated for later in the year.