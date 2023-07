Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Claire Kerrane has told the Dáil that morale in the ambulance service is “in the gutter”.

She said when it comes to recruitment and retention, we now seem to have a crisis in all of our emergency services.

She referenced retained firefighters, ambulance staff, and the Gardaí.

Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein TD Kerrane argued Government has to step in – and quickly