Kerrane says rural communities hosting refugees desperately need more support

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rural communities across this region have welcomed refugees with open arms – but many are getting zero support from the Government.

That’s according to local TD Claire Kerrane, who says many communities are at breaking point with regards services.

She highlighted Ballaghaderreen as a town that’s taken in hundreds of people.

But Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane said the local school is “bursting at the seams” with classes being held in hallways, while local GPs are running waiting lists.

She argues huge pressure is being put on rural communities – but many are getting nothing in return for their efforts and goodwill.