Kerrane “resents” automatic jump to cutting national herd for climate change

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Claire Kerrane says she “resents” the fact there was an immediate and automatic jump to cutting the national herd.

She told the Dáil farmers are ready, willing and able to act in regard to climate action – and they have protected our land for generations.

She accepted the challenge facing farmers is enormous, but said she believes agriculture will potentially be the only sector that will reach or come very close to reaching its targets.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane argued there’s a lack of a clear plan and said while Teagasc is doing excellent work, we’re also falling behind on research.

Deputy Kerrane says agriculture is the backbone of rural communities and farmers need a clear plan for a sustainable future.