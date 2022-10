Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says the lack of bus services in rural Galway “flies in the face of the Green Agenda”.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Clare Kerrane was contributing to a Dáil debate on transport services nationwide.

She said far from having improved services, many areas of Galway are suffering from the continued loss of services.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane argued public transport options are basically non-existant in many rural areas.