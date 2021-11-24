Kennys named “Bookshop of the Year” at national awards

Galway Bay fm news – Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery has been named “Bookshop of the Year” at the 2021 An Post Book Awards.

The iconic city retailer, based at Liosbán Retail Park, received a prize of €5,000 worth of businesses services from An Post Commerce.

Kennys first opened in 1940 and currently stocks over one million new, used and rare books.

Meanwhile, writer Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin from An Spidéal won the Irish language category for his novel, Madame Lazare.

Set on the west coast, Paris and Brussels, it follows a young woman trying to unearth the past of her Jewish grandmother who wishes to keep details of her life in Europe secret.