Keith Finnegan inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame

GBFM News – Galway Bay fm’s Keith Finnegan has been inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

The Awards were established to recognise and celebrate outstanding lifetime contributions of people to radio in Ireland.

The Galway Talks presenter and former station CEO is being honoured for his on-air and administrative career – and his involvement with several Galway charities – sitting on the boards of Galway Hospice, Cancer Care West and Aids West.

He’s also being recognised for the deep links he has forged between Galway and several U.S states – as well as his broader contribution to the Irish radio industry.

Two other industry stalwarts are being inducted today – and they are RTE’s Rachael English and the late CEO of Midlands 103 Albert Fitzgerald who passed away in the summer.

Previous recipients include Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane and Pat Kenny.

Speaking after receiving the award, Keith expressed what the award means to him.