Keith Finnegan bids farewell as he retires from Galway Bay fm after 34 years

Share story:

Keith Finnegan today said his final goodbye on Galway Talks as he retires from Galway Bay fm after 34 years of broadcasting

The 62 year-old Mervue native is one of the station’s best known voices, as the presenter of the flagship morning current affairs programme

As well as his career behind the mic, he also served as the station’s Chief Executive Officer for three decades until April 2021

He received an IMRO Hall of Fame award in 2022 for his distinguished service to the industry

In his final link this morning he thanked his wife Joan and his family and to a standing ovation from all the staff he signed off with the help of his producer John Morley who takes over the seat on Monday