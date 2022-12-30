Kayaker who died in Spiddal named as father of two Mark Morley from Doughiska

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The young man who died in a water tragedy in Spiddal yesterday has been named as father of two Mark Morley from Doughiska

Mark, who is in his thirties, got into difficulty while kayaking off the coast

A search operation which involved Gardai, Emergency Services and the Coast Guard was launched, and his body was recovered

An experienced kayaker, Mark’s friends and neighbours in Garran Ard are shocked at his tragic death

Local Councillor Alan Cheevers says the community will rally around Mark’s wife Kate, their two small children, his extended family and his friends