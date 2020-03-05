Kate and William try out hurling in Salthill to wrap up their three day visit to Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their Ireland visit by trying their hand at hurling with the help of young members of Salthill Knocknaccara GAA club

The engagement at Aras Bothar na Tra marked the final engagement of the three day Irish visit, which has seen the Duchess embrace the national colour in all her outfits

For her Galway visit Kate first of all wore an emerald green and white polka dot dress by British designer Suzannah Winters, and a long dark green fitted coat

However, she and William changed into sporting gear for the visit to Salthill, where they also enjoyed a Gaelic Games display

Earlier in the day, Prince William and Kate Middleton were officially welcomed to Galway by Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard and City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath at their first engagement at Tribeton Bar and Restaurant on Merchants Road shortly before mid-day

They were also greeted by Culture Minister Josepha Madigan and Galway 2020 CEO Patricia Philbin, and were treated to a selection of performances representative of the Galway 2020 programme

They then made their way to Tigh Cóili on Mainguard Street to enjoy a traditional music session, and did a short walk-about on Quay Street and Shop Street

Their arrival this morning was delayed by approximately an hour as their flight was fog bound at Dublin Airport

However the delay didn’t bother the hundreds gathered at all points on the Royal Couple’s itinerary, with the many groups of schoolchildren the most excited.

