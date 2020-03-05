Kate and William arrive in city centre after fog delays flight from Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Galway is now underway.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were officially welcomed to Galway at Tribeton pub and restaurant on Merchant’s Road in the past few minutes by Mayor Mike Cubbard and City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath.

They’re now receiving a briefing on Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture for 2020.

Just before midday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out of their sleek black jeep outside the doors of Tribeton.

Their appearance was brief – but these eagle eyed watchers were impressed with Kate’s choice of dress, a green polka dot.

Galway is the last leg of the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first trip to Ireland; today’s visit is well behind schedule due to fog preventing their departure from Dublin Airport this morning.

However, today’s historic event is now underway with a briefing on Galway’s designation of European Capital of Culture for 2020.

William and Kate are being presented with a showcase of the projects and organisations involved with the creative process – and met with some volunteers from the Galway 2020 team and enjoyed a musical performance.

From Tribeton, they’ll embark on a brief walkabout to take in the sights and charm of the city centre and meet with some of the sizable crowds who have gathered to witness their historic visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will then make their way to Tigh Cóili on Mainguard Street where they’ll meet with local volunteers and enjoy a traditional music session.

Manager of Tigh Coili, Aengus O Flaherty, says he’ll be making a special presentation to the royal couple:

Then it’s off west, with the royal couple set to visit Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club for a series of sporting displays from local hurling, camogie and football teams who have been practicising relentlessly over the past week to ensure the royal couple is suitably impressed.

Their visit to Galway will last just a few short hours but is sure to leave lasting impressions; many see their wider trip to Ireland as a chance to build a lasting bridge of friendship in the aftermath of Brexit.